The In-and-Out List
A look at what happened in 2016 and what's to come in 2017 with Inside Higher Ed's fifth annual in-and-out list.
By
January 3, 2017
Last year was fairly eventful, and higher education news was no exception. To reflect on 2016's passing and what may come next, Inside Higher Ed presents its fifth annual in-and-out list. Happy 2017.
2016
2017
Trigger
Snowflake
Personalized learning
Curated content
Student debt crisis
Gifts for scholarships
Semester in Turkey
Semester in Cuba
Publishing in JAMA
Subtweeting
Safe spaces
Free college
Dual enrollment
Taking gen-ed courses
Electioneering colleges
Grad students cheering the NLRB
Private university administrators cheering the NLRB
Normalize
Gaslight
Student retention
Marco Rubio for president
Marco Rubio on accreditation
Wellesley alumnae admitting they admired Bernie
Wharton alumni admitting they admire Trump
Dear Colleague letters
Breitbart News Network
Gates & The Hechinger Report
DeVos & The 74
Higher education wage premium
Monitoring professors on social media
Chalking
Hacking
Spanish
Russian
Complaints about 2016
Nostalgia about 2016
U.S. Department of Education
U.S. Department of Labor
The Art of the Deal
