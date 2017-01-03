The In-and-Out List

A look at what happened in 2016 and what's to come in 2017 with Inside Higher Ed's fifth annual in-and-out list.

January 3, 2017
Last year was fairly eventful, and higher education news was no exception. To reflect on 2016's passing and what may come next, Inside Higher Ed presents its fifth annual in-and-out list. Happy 2017.

 
2016
2017
 
 
Trigger
Snowflake
 
 
Personalized learning
Curated content
 
Baylor U
Liberty U
 
 
Student debt crisis
 
Gifts for scholarships
 
 
Semester in Turkey
Semester in Cuba
 
 
Publishing in JAMA
Subtweeting
 
Safe spaces
 
Free college
Dual enrollment
 
 
 
Taking gen-ed courses
 
Electioneering colleges
 
 
Grad students cheering the NLRB
Private university administrators cheering the NLRB
 
 
 
College
Postsecondary job training
 
Normalize
Gaslight
 
 
Student retention
 
 
Marco Rubio for president
Marco Rubio on accreditation
 
 
Wellesley alumnae admitting they admired Bernie
Wharton alumni admitting they admire Trump
 
 
Dear Colleague letters
Breitbart News Network
 
 
Gates & The Hechinger Report
DeVos & The 74
 
 
Higher education wage premium
 
 
Monitoring professors on social media
 
 
Chalking
Hacking
 
 
Spanish
Russian
 
 
Complaints about 2016
Nostalgia about 2016
 
 
U.S. Department of Education
U.S. Department of Labor
 
The Art of the Deal

Back to Top