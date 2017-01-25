search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Duke, High Point, Kenyon, Lehigh, Mass Liberal Arts, MIT, Rice, U of Vermont, Westfield State
January 25, 2017
- Duke University: David Rubenstein, chair of the university's board.
- High Point University: Wolf Blitzer, political anchor at CNN.
- Kenyon College: Shaka Smart, head basketball coach at the University of Texas at Austin.
- Lehigh University: Stephanie Ruhle, an anchor at MSNBC.
- Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: U.S. Representative John Lewis.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
- Rice University: Mae Jemison, a former astronaut who was the first African-American woman to travel in space.
- University of Vermont: James Fallows, a national correspondent for The Atlantic Monthly.
- Westfield State University: Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
