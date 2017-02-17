search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Bucknell, Elizabethtown, MCPHS U, Northwestern, Robert Morris, Scripps, U of Mary Washington, U of Rochester
February 17, 2017
- Bucknell University: Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS and author of In Defense of a Liberal Education.
- Elizabethtown College: Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
- MCPHS University: Karyn Polito, lieutenant governor of Massachusetts.
- Northwestern University: Billie Jean King, the tennis player and advocate for gender equity.
- Robert Morris University: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach; and J. Keith Motley, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
- Scripps College: Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code.
- University of Mary Washington: John Burrow, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy; and Edward Ayers, professor of humanities and former president of the University of Richmond.
- University of Rochester: Judge Jimmie V. Reyna of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
