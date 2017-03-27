search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Baltimore City CC, Boston Architectural, Bridgewater, Goucher, Huntington, Marietta, Pratt, Springfield, Syracuse, Tufts, UC Berkeley, Winston-Salem State
March 27, 2017
- Baltimore City Community College: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
- Boston Architectural College: Bob Vila, the home-improvement pioneer.
- Bridgewater College, in Virginia: Philip M. Breedlove, a retired four-star U.S. Air Force general.
- Goucher College: Leon Botstein, president of Bard College.
- Huntington University: Shirley V. Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities.
- Marietta College: Robert R. Dyson, chairman and CEO of the Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation.
- Pratt Institute: Paola Antonelli, senior curator at the Museum of Modern Art.
- Springfield College: Richard H. Carmona, former surgeon general of the United States; and Gale D. Candaras, former member of the Massachusetts Senate.
- Syracuse University: Vernon E. Jordan Jr., the civil rights activist, public policy adviser and business executive.
- Tufts University: Kenya Barris, creator of the TV show Black-ish.
- University of California, Berkeley: Maz Jobrani, the stand-up comic and actor.
- Winston-Salem State University: Bakari Sellers, an analyst for CNN and MSNBC.
