Scott Jaschik
March 27, 2017
  • Baltimore City Community College: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
  • Boston Architectural College: Bob Vila, the home-improvement pioneer.
  • Bridgewater College, in Virginia: Philip M. Breedlove, a retired four-star U.S. Air Force general.
  • Goucher College: Leon Botstein, president of Bard College.
  • Huntington University: Shirley V. Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities.
  • Marietta College: Robert R. Dyson, chairman and CEO of the Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation.
  • Pratt Institute: Paola Antonelli, senior curator at the Museum of Modern Art.
  • Springfield College: Richard H. Carmona, former surgeon general of the United States; and Gale D. Candaras, former member of the Massachusetts Senate.
  • Syracuse University: Vernon E. Jordan Jr., the civil rights activist, public policy adviser and business executive.
  • Tufts University: Kenya Barris, creator of the TV show Black-ish.
  • University of California, Berkeley: Maz Jobrani, the stand-up comic and actor.
  • Winston-Salem State University: Bakari Sellers, an analyst for CNN and MSNBC.

Scott Jaschik

