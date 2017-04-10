Commencement Speakers Announced: Babson, DePaul, Endicott, Excelsior, Hartwick, Illinois Wesleyan, Iona, Juniata, Medgar Evers, Mount Aloysius, Saint Louis U, Salt Lake CC, Shaw, Wheelock, William Woods

  • Babson College: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, president of Liberia.
  • DePaul University: Diversity advocate and labor attorney Paulette Brown; architect Craig Hartman; and five others.
  • Endicott College: Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett; and Elizabeth Moore, certified life coach.
  • Excelsior College: Karen Cox, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Children’s Mercy-Kansas City.
  • Hartwick College: Hilary Duffy, the photographer.
  • Illinois Wesleyan University: Kathleen M. Murray, president of Whitman College.
  • Iona College: James P. Hynes, the telecommunications entrepreneur.
  • Juniata College: Kristin Lord, president and CEO of IREX.
  • Medgar Evers College of the City University of New York: Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate.
  • Mount Aloysius College: Jack Brennan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Notre Dame and longtime CEO of the Vanguard Group.
  • Saint Louis University: Diana Natalicio, president of the University of Texas at El Paso.
  • Salt Lake Community College: Diane Guerrero, the actress.
  • Shaw University: Tom Joyner, the radio host and philanthropist.
  • Wheelock College: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
  • William Woods University: Jimmy Wayne, the country music singer and author.

