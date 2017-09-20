New Presidents or Provosts: California State U-Channel Islands, Eastern Michigan U, Hope College, North Alabama, Rutgers U-New Brunswick, U of Minnesota-Crookston, Washington State CC

Doug Lederman
September 20, 2017
  • Ross Alexander, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Indiana University-East, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of North Alabama.
  • Geoffrey W. Chase, vice president at the WASC Senior College and University Commission, in California, has been selected as provost at California State University-Channel Islands.
  • Debasish Dutta, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity at Purdue University, has been appointed chancellor of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, in New Jersey.
  • Mary Holz-Clause, dean of the Huntley College of Agriculture at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona, has been chosen as chancellor of the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
  • Rhonda Longworth, interim provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs at Eastern Michigan University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Cady Short-Thompson, dean of Blue Ash College of the University of Cincinnati, in Ohio, has been appointed provost at Hope College, in Michigan.
  • Vicky Wood, provost and vice president of academic affairs and student services at Marion Technical College, in Ohio, has been named president of Washington State Community College, also in Ohio.

Doug Lederman

