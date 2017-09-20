search
New Presidents or Provosts: California State U-Channel Islands, Eastern Michigan U, Hope College, North Alabama, Rutgers U-New Brunswick, U of Minnesota-Crookston, Washington State CC
September 20, 2017
- Ross Alexander, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Indiana University-East, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of North Alabama.
- Geoffrey W. Chase, vice president at the WASC Senior College and University Commission, in California, has been selected as provost at California State University-Channel Islands.
- Debasish Dutta, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity at Purdue University, has been appointed chancellor of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, in New Jersey.
- Mary Holz-Clause, dean of the Huntley College of Agriculture at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona, has been chosen as chancellor of the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
- Rhonda Longworth, interim provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs at Eastern Michigan University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Cady Short-Thompson, dean of Blue Ash College of the University of Cincinnati, in Ohio, has been appointed provost at Hope College, in Michigan.
- Vicky Wood, provost and vice president of academic affairs and student services at Marion Technical College, in Ohio, has been named president of Washington State Community College, also in Ohio.
