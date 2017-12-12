Capital Campaign Watch: Northampton CC, Pacific, Saint John's, Saint Vincent, Tulane

Scott Jaschik
December 12, 2017
Starting Off:

  • Northampton Community College, in Pennsylvania, is starting a campaign to raise $17 million by the end of 2019. A major focus -- and just under $12 million of the target -- will be aid for low-income students.
  • Pacific University is starting a campaign to raise $80 million by 2020. Endowment growth is a top priority. The campaign has raised $44 million.
  • Saint Vincent College, in Pennsylvania, is starting a campaign to raise $100 million by 2020. Four major building projects -- at a cost of $40 million -- are in the campaign plans.
  • Tulane University has announced a campaign to raise $1.3 billion over the next five years. The university has already raised $820 million, including major gifts for scholarships, the creation of a center on entrepreneurship, the renovation of the business school and endowed chairs.

Finishing Up:

