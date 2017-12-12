search
Capital Campaign Watch: Northampton CC, Pacific, Saint John's, Saint Vincent, Tulane
December 12, 2017
Starting Off:
- Northampton Community College, in Pennsylvania, is starting a campaign to raise $17 million by the end of 2019. A major focus -- and just under $12 million of the target -- will be aid for low-income students.
- Pacific University is starting a campaign to raise $80 million by 2020. Endowment growth is a top priority. The campaign has raised $44 million.
- Saint Vincent College, in Pennsylvania, is starting a campaign to raise $100 million by 2020. Four major building projects -- at a cost of $40 million -- are in the campaign plans.
- Tulane University has announced a campaign to raise $1.3 billion over the next five years. The university has already raised $820 million, including major gifts for scholarships, the creation of a center on entrepreneurship, the renovation of the business school and endowed chairs.
Finishing Up:
-
Saint John’s Abbey and University, in Minnesota, have finished a campaign that raised $190 million. The campaign launched in 2013 with a goal of $160 million.
