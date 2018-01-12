Commencement Speakers Announced: Ave Maria, High Point, MIT, Norwich, U of Notre Dame, Warren Wilson, Webster, Wittenberg
January 12, 2018
- Ave Maria University: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
- High Point University: Josh Groban, the singer, songwriter and actor.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Sheryl Sandberg, the author and chief operating officer of Facebook.
- Norwich University: James G. Stavridis, a retired Navy admiral who is dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
- University of Notre Dame: Sérgio Moro, a judge who is a leader of Brazil's anticorruption movement.
- Warren Wilson College: R. Dwayne Betts, the ex-con who became a poet and a lawyer.
- Webster University: Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
- Wittenberg University: King Letsie III of the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.
