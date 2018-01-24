Commencement Speakers Announced: Duke, Elon, Kenyon, Meredith
January 24, 2018
- Duke University: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
- Elon University: Leo M. Lambert, who is stepping down as president of the university.
- Kenyon College: Nate Silver, the statistician and journalist.
- Meredith College: Adrienne Cole, president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
