Commencement Speakers Announced: Assumption, Baldwin Wallace, Canisius, Colgate, Fisher, Goucher, Harvard, Lafayette, Radford, Swarthmore, U of the Arts, Virginia Tech
March 7, 2018
- Assumption College: The Reverend Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
- Baldwin Wallace University: Janet L. Kavandi, director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's John H. Glenn Research Center.
- Canisius College: Allegra C. Jaros, president of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital; and Norma J. Nowak, executive director of the Center for Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences at the University at Buffalo, of the State University of New York.
- Colgate University: Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations.
- Fisher College: Paul Francisco, chief diversity officer and head of work-force development programs at State Street Corporation.
- Goucher College: April D. Ryan, political analyst for CNN and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks.
- Harvard University: U.S. Representative John Lewis.
- Lafayette College: Marcia Bloom Bernicat, U.S. ambassador to Bangladesh.
- Radford University: U.S. Senator Tim Kaine.
- Swarthmore College: Edgar Cahn, the poet; Sonia Sanchez, the poet and activist; and Francisco Valero-Cuevas, professor of biomedical engineering, biokinesiology and physical therapy at the University of Southern California.
- University of the Arts: Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group; and Lorna Simpson, the visual artist.
- Virginia Tech: Governor Ralph Northam.
