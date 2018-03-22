Commencement Speakers Announced: Agnes Scott, Alma, Antioch, Becker, Clark, College of Holy Cross, Heidelberg, Lyon, Notre Dame de Namur, Sarah Lawrence, School of Visual Arts, U of Mississippi
March 22, 2018
- Agnes Scott College: Jennifer Nettles, the singer-songwriter.
- Alma College: Michael Selmon, who is retiring as provost of the college.
- Antioch College: Gabrielle Civil, former associate professor of performance at the college.
- Becker University: Karyn Polito, lieutenant governor of Massachusetts.
- Clark University: Hauwa Ibrahim, the human rights lawyer.
- College of the Holy Cross: Michele Norris, the journalist.
- Heidelberg University: Mary Welsh Schlueter, founder and CEO of Partnership for Innovation in Education.
- Lyon College: Katia Beauchamp, co-founder of Birchbox.
- Notre Dame de Namur University: Carlos Robson, the poet and playwright.
- Sarah Lawrence College: Kyes Stevens, founder and director of the Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project, at Auburn University.
- School of Visual Arts: Maya Lin, the artist and designer.
- University of Mississippi: Walter Isaacson, the biographer.
