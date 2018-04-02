Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Bentley, Case Western, Elizabethtown, Ohio State, Ohio Wesleyan, Randolph-Macon, Salt Lake CC, Thomas Jefferson, Tufts, U of South, U of Washington, Westminster

By

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2018
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Who’s Reading Your Email?
Lecture Instruction: Alive and Not So Well
Denmark Tech Struggles to Hang On

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Howard University Protests Continue

Missouri Has Free Tuition… for Its Legislators

Conference on Merger and Collaboration Strategies

Utah State Investigates Piano Program

Stunning News From Temple, Texas, Georgia Tech

U.S. Seeks Social Media Information From Visa Applicants

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top