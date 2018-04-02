Commencement Speakers Announced: Bentley, Case Western, Elizabethtown, Ohio State, Ohio Wesleyan, Randolph-Macon, Salt Lake CC, Thomas Jefferson, Tufts, U of South, U of Washington, Westminster
April 2, 2018
- Bentley University: Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts; and Diane Hessan, founder and chair of market research company C Space.
- Case Western Reserve University: Toby Cosgrove, former CEO of the Cleveland Clinic.
- Elizabethtown College: Kwame Anthony Appiah, author of “The Ethicist” for The New York Times; and Nancy Dering Mock, the consultant.
- Ohio State University: Sue Desmond-Hellmann, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
- Ohio Wesleyan University: Paul R. Schimmel, the Ernest and Jean Hahn Professor of Molecular Medicine and Chemistry at the Scripps Research Institute.
- Randolph-Macon College: Elizabeth E. Kiss, president of Agnes Scott College.
- Salt Lake Community College: Malcolm J. Mitchell, New England Patriots wide receiver and children’s book author.
- Thomas Jefferson University: Prince Albert II of Monaco; Jamie Siminoff, CEO of Ring; and Platon Antoniou, the photographer.
- Tufts University: Ellen J. Kullman, former CEO of DuPont.
- University of the South: Condoleezza Rice, the former secretary of state.
- University of Washington: Benjamin Danielson, a pediatrician and director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic.
- Westminster College, in Utah: Christine M. Durham, who was the first woman to be a justice on the Utah Supreme Court.
