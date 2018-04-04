Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Alamo Colleges, Denver Seminary, Eastern U, Gordon State College, Knox College, Reading Area CC, State U of New York-Brockport, U of Maryland Medical Center, U of Minnesota Rochester, U of Missouri-Kansas City

  • C. Mauli Agrawal, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at San Antonio, has been appointed chancellor of the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Doug Lederman
April 4, 2018
  • Garikai Campbell, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morehouse College, in Georgia, has been selected as provost and dean of the college at Knox College, in Illinois.
  • Lori Carrell, interim chancellor at the University of Minnesota Rochester, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Lynn H. Cohick, professor of New Testament and interim dean of humanities and theological studies at Wheaton College, in Illinois, has been named provost/dean at Denver Seminary, in Colorado.
  • Mike Flores, president of Palo Alto College, in Texas, has been chosen as chancellor of Alamo Colleges, also in Texas.
  • Katy Heyning, dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York College at Brockport.
  • Susan Looney, senior vice president of academic affairs/provost at Reading Area Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to president there.
  • Ronald A. Matthews, professor of music, director of music programs and executive director of the Fine and Performing Arts Division at Eastern University, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to president there.
  • Kirk Nooks, president at Metropolitan Community College Longview, in Missouri, has been chosen as president of Gordon State College, in Georgia.
  • Mohan Suntha, president and chief executive officer of the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, has been selected as president and chief executive officer of the University of Maryland Medical Center.

