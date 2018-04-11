Commencement Speakers Announced: Dartmouth, Franklin Pierce, Hillsdale, John Carroll, NH Institute of Art, Olin, Salve Regina, U of Hartford, U of Rochester, U of Texas at Austin, West Liberty
April 11, 2018
- Dartmouth College: Mindy Kaling, the actor and writer.
- Franklin Pierce University: Dana Bash, chief political correspondent for CNN.
- Hillsdale College: Vice President Mike Pence.
- John Carroll University: Howard W. Hanna III, chairman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
- New Hampshire Institute of Art: U.S. senator Jeanne Shaheen.
- Olin College: Ursula M. Burns, former CEO of Xerox.
- Salve Regina College: Sister Helen Prejean, author of Dead Man Walking.
- University of Hartford: Leonard Pitts Jr., the journalist; and Robert Forrester, president and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation.
- University of Rochester: Margaret H. Georgiadis, CEO of Mattel.
- University of Texas at Austin: Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono, director of the Defense Health Agency.
- West Liberty University: Lisa Allen, CEO of Ziegenfelder Company.
