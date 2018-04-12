Commencement Speakers Announced: Bates, College of St. Scholastica, Hamilton, Oral Roberts, Pratt, Raritan Valley CC, School of Visual Arts, U of Maryland Baltimore, UNC Asheville, Wilson
April 12, 2018
- Bates College: Bryan Stevenson, the human rights lawyer.
- College of St. Scholastica: Duluth mayor Emily Larson.
- Hamilton College: Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.
- Oral Roberts University: Clifton Taulbert, president and CEO of the Freemount Corporation.
- Pratt Institute: Anne Pasternak, director of the Brooklyn Museum.
- Raritan Valley Community College: Paul W. Armstrong, a retired New Jersey judge.
- School of Visual Arts: Maya Lin, the artist, designer and environmentalist.
- University of Maryland at Baltimore: Jody Olsen, director of the Peace Corps.
- University of North Carolina at Asheville: William J. Murdock, co-founder and CEO of Eblen Charities.
- Wilson College, in Pennsylvania: Jane Condon, the comedian.
