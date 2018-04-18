Commencement Speakers Announced: Catholic, College of Coastal Georgia, Cornish, Fayetteville State, Indiana Wesleyan, MCPHS, New School, Saint Leo, U of La Verne
April 18, 2018
- Catholic University of America: Reverend José H. Gomez, archbishop of Los Angeles.
- College of Coastal Georgia: Don L. Waters, vice chair of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.
- Cornish College of the Arts: Stephen Tobolowsky, the actor and writer.
- Fayetteville State University: U.S. representative G. K. Butterfield; and Robert Taylor, superintendent of the Bladen County Schools.
- Indiana Wesleyan University: Shirley Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities.
- MCPHS University: Elizabeth G. Nabel, president of Brigham Health.
- New School: Glenn Ligon, the multimedia critic; and others.
- Saint Leo University: Robert Martinez, former governor of Florida; and others.
- University of La Verne: Art Acevedo, chief of the Houston Police Department.
