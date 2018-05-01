Commencement Speakers Announced: Baton Rouge CC, Connecticut, Eastern, Heritage, Loyola Chicago, Northwood, Quinnipiac, SIT, Teachers College, U of Detroit Mercy, Wheaton (Illinois), Whittier, Woodbury
May 1, 2018
- Baton Rouge Community College: Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
- Connecticut College: Jazmine Hughes, associate editor of The New York Times Magazine.
- Eastern University: Christopher Hall, distinguished professor of theology emeritus and president of Renovaré.
- Heritage University: Lori Arviso Alvord, the first Navajo woman to be a surgeon.
- Loyola University Chicago: Peter Pronovost, senior vice president for clinical strategy at UnitedHealthcare.
- Northwood University: Richard Garber, president of Garber Management Group; and others.
- Quinnipiac University: Tracy Smith, U.S. poet laureate; and others.
- SIT: Abby Maxman, CEO of Oxfam America.
- Teachers College, Columbia University: Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general; and others.
- University of Detroit Mercy: Nancy G. Kennedy, a businesswoman and philanthropist.
- Wheaton College, in Illinois: Gary Haugen, founder and CEO of International Justice Mission; and C. William Pollard, a business leader.
- Whittier College: Cassey Ho, who created Blogilates, a female fitness channel on YouTube.
- Woodbury University: Austin Beutner, the business and civic leader.
Read more by
Topics
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!