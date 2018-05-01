Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Baton Rouge CC, Connecticut, Eastern, Heritage, Loyola Chicago, Northwood, Quinnipiac, SIT, Teachers College, U of Detroit Mercy, Wheaton (Illinois), Whittier, Woodbury

Scott Jaschik
May 1, 2018
  • Baton Rouge Community College: Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
  • Connecticut College: Jazmine Hughes, associate editor of The New York Times Magazine.
  • Eastern University: Christopher Hall, distinguished professor of theology emeritus and president of Renovaré.
  • Heritage University: Lori Arviso Alvord, the first Navajo woman to be a surgeon.
  • Loyola University Chicago: Peter Pronovost, senior vice president for clinical strategy at UnitedHealthcare.
  • Northwood University: Richard Garber, president of Garber Management Group; and others.
  • Quinnipiac University: Tracy Smith, U.S. poet laureate; and others.
  • SIT: Abby Maxman, CEO of Oxfam America.
  • Teachers College, Columbia University: Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general; and others.
  • University of Detroit Mercy: Nancy G. Kennedy, a businesswoman and philanthropist.
  • Wheaton College, in Illinois: Gary Haugen, founder and CEO of International Justice Mission; and C. William Pollard, a business leader.
  • Whittier College: Cassey Ho, who created Blogilates, a female fitness channel on YouTube.
  • Woodbury University: Austin Beutner, the business and civic leader.

