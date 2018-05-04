Commencement Speakers Announced: Bard, Cabrini, Hampden-Sydney, Manhattan, Messiah, Monroe CC, Roosevelt, Rosemont, Susquehanna, U Illinois Chicago, U Maine Presque Isle
May 4, 2018
- Bard College: Megan J. Smith, CEO of shift7.
- Cabrini University: John D. Schanz, senior adviser at BBH Capital Partners, Graham Partners and TDF Ventures.
- Hampden-Sydney College: Arthur C. Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute.
- Manhattan College: Lieutenant General Maryanne Miller, chief of the Air Force Reserve; and Charles J. Murphy, professor of management practice at New York University.
- Messiah College: David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
- Monroe Community College of the State University of New York: Gladys Pedraza-Burgos, chief operations officer for Ibero-American Action League.
- Roosevelt University: Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress.
- Rosemont College: Sylvia DiBona, board chair of Fred’s Footsteps, a nonprofit group.
- Susquehanna University: Awadagin Pratt, concert pianist.
- University of Illinois at Chicago: Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core (and an Inside Higher Ed blogger); and others.
- University of Maine at Presque Isle: U.S. senator Angus King.
