Commencement Speakers Announced: Bard, Cabrini, Hampden-Sydney, Manhattan, Messiah, Monroe CC, Roosevelt, Rosemont, Susquehanna, U Illinois Chicago, U Maine Presque Isle

May 4, 2018
  • Bard College: Megan J. Smith, CEO of shift7.
  • Cabrini University: John D. Schanz, senior adviser at BBH Capital Partners, Graham Partners and TDF Ventures.
  • Hampden-Sydney College: Arthur C. Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute.
  • Manhattan College: Lieutenant General Maryanne Miller, chief of the Air Force Reserve; and Charles J. Murphy, professor of management practice at New York University.
  • Messiah College: David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
  • Monroe Community College of the State University of New York: Gladys Pedraza-Burgos, chief operations officer for Ibero-American Action League.
  • Roosevelt University: Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress.
  • Rosemont College: Sylvia DiBona, board chair of Fred’s Footsteps, a nonprofit group.
  • Susquehanna University: Awadagin Pratt, concert pianist.
  • University of Illinois at Chicago: Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core (and an Inside Higher Ed blogger); and others.
  • University of Maine at Presque Isle: U.S. senator Angus King.

