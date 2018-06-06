Print This

Capital Campaign Watch: Dartmouth, U at Buffalo, U of Maryland College Park, Villanova

Scott Jaschik
June 6, 2018
Starting Off

  • Dartmouth College has announced a campaign to raise $3 billion by 2022. The college has already raised $1.5 billion. Major goals include funds for financial aid and a new leadership program for all undergraduates.
  • University at Buffalo of the State University of New York has started a campaign, without an end date, to raise $650 million. The university has already raised $451 million.
  • University of Maryland at College Park has announced a campaign to raise $1.5 billion by 2021. Priorities include research and student aid. So far, $902 million has been raised.

Finishing Up

  • Villanova University has raised $759 million in a campaign, started in 2013, with the original goal of raising $600 million. Gifts in the campaign have created 10 centers and interdisciplinary institutes, 14 new endowed faculty positions, and 295 endowed scholarships.

