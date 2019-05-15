Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Frostburg State, Harper, Merrimack, Providence, U Dubuque, U Guam

Scott Jaschik
May 15, 2019
  • Frostburg State University: Ricky Arnold, the astronaut.
  • Harper College, in Illinois: Martha Kanter, executive director of the College Promise Campaign.
  • Merrimack College: Jeff Selingo, the author and journalist.
  • Providence College: Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer at Workhuman.
  • University of Dubuque: Mark Ward, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty.
  • University of Guam: Guam governor Lou A. Leon Guerrero.

Scott Jaschik

