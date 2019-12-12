Print

Tenure Awarded… at Trinity, West Liberty

Scott Jaschik
December 12, 2019
Trinity University, in Texas

  • Rosa Aloisi, political science
  • Alexandra Gallin-Parisis, library
  • Mario Gonzalez-Fuentes, business administration
  • Heather Haynes Smith, education
  • Jason Johnson, history
  • Rachel Joseph, human communication and theater
  • Josie Liu, communication

West Liberty University

  • Greg Chase, economics/finance
  • Ryan Koenig, exercise physiology
  • Jon Serra, chemistry

