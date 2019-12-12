December 12, 2019
Trinity University, in Texas
- Rosa Aloisi, political science
- Alexandra Gallin-Parisis, library
- Mario Gonzalez-Fuentes, business administration
- Heather Haynes Smith, education
- Jason Johnson, history
- Rachel Joseph, human communication and theater
- Josie Liu, communication
West Liberty University
- Greg Chase, economics/finance
- Ryan Koenig, exercise physiology
- Jon Serra, chemistry
