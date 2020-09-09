Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Electrical Engineering, Esports Business, Project Design
September 9, 2020
- Georgian Court University is launching an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing.
- South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is starting a Ph.D. in electrical engineering.
- Southern Methodist University is starting a certificate in esports business management.
- University of North Texas is starting a three-year B.S. in project design and analysis.
