May 5, 2021
- Bob Jones University is starting a B.A. in political science.
- East Stroudsburg University is starting a graduate certificate in public history.
- Hiram College is starting a major in supply chain management.
- Millikin University is starting a B.A. and a B.S. in the music business.
- Purdue University is starting an online master of health administration program.
- University of the Cumberlands is starting an online associate degree in paralegal studies.
- University of Lynchburg is starting an M.B.A. with a sports management emphasis.
Read more by
Trending Stories
- Multiple Black professors have resigned in recent years over racism
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- Working from home during COVID-19 proves challenging for faculty members
- International rankings and conflicts of interest
- The Team Needed to Launch a Low-Cost Online Degree Program | Learning Innovation
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »