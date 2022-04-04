Topics
New Programs: Accounting, Nursing, Public Policy, Artificial Intelligence, Climate Studies
April 4, 2022
- Bemidji State University is starting a certificate in accounting.
- Hartwick College is starting a master’s in nursing education and a certificate of advanced study in nursing education.
- Montclair State University is starting a major in public policy.
- University of Houston–Downtown is starting an M.S. in artificial intelligence.
- Vanderbilt University is starting a major in climate studies.
Trending Stories
- Oberlin Colleges loses appeal in suit filed by local bakery
- U of Illinois to require diversity statements for tenure
- Police Investigate Alleged Waterboarding by Women’s Rugby Team
- A call to go public and fight for the humanities (opinion)
- 11 Ways That Pandemic Zoom Changed Campus Meeting Culture | Learning Innovation
Most Shared Stories
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Native scholar alleges abuse, retaliation at Michigan State
- UCLA criticized for advertising adjunct job without pay
- White faculty applicant says Bridgewater State discriminated
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »