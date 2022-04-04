Topics

Print

New Programs: Accounting, Nursing, Public Policy, Artificial Intelligence, Climate Studies

By

Scott Jaschik
April 4, 2022
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Classroom 911
Oberlin College Loses $31M Appeal
Taking a Gamble on Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Yale Surrenders Items to Art-Looting Investigation

USC Awards Honorary Degrees Posthumously

Police Investigate Alleged Waterboarding by Women’s Rugby Team

A Potential HBCU Satellite Campus in Northern Virginia

Wilberforce Faculty Votes No Confidence in Leadership

Faculty Committee Says U of Florida Fast-Tracked DeSantis Pick

Back to Top
 