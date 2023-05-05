You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Alabama fired head coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday, days after reports of suspicious gambling activity related to Crimson Tide baseball emerged, according to Al.com.

University officials were tight-lipped about the specific cause for Bohannon’s dismissal.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” university officials said in a Thursday morning statement. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

Bohannon’s firing follows the decision by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to suspend legal gambling in the state on Alabama baseball games after a third party detected two suspicious wagers on Alabama’s game against Louisiana State University on April 28.

Both bets picked LSU as the winner over Alabama. LSU ultimately won the game 8 to 6.

Alabama’s athletic department has been no stranger to controversy in recent months. Darius Miles, who played basketball for the Crimson Tide, was charged in January with shooting a woman to death. Miles is no longer on the team. Brandon Miller, star of last year’s Alabama team, reportedly brought Miles the gun, which he allegedly used in the shooting. Miller has not faced criminal charges for his alleged involvement.