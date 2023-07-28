You have /5 articles left.
Faced with the possibility of closure since January, the King’s College’s chances of survival took another blow Thursday when its accreditor announced that it has asked the small evangelical college in New York City to “submit a substantive change request for institutional closure” by Aug. 11.

The accreditor, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, also announced that it “will consider the institution closed and no longer operational with students actively enrolled as of the fall term of 2023.” MSCHE noted that “institutional closure terminates The King’s College’s appeal” of its accreditation withdrawal, an action taken by the accrediting body in late May when it noted that TKC had “failed to demonstrate that it can sustain itself in the short or long term.”

Earlier this month the King’s College announced that it would forgo classes for the fall semester and lay off employees even as leaders explored options to remain open.

The King’s College, which enrolled around 300 students last fall, has faced severe financial pressures as it lost wealthy mega-donors in recent years and spent heavily to develop online programs that quickly closed after falling far short of lofty enrollment goals. 

No official announcement of closure had been made as of Thursday afternoon, and officials from the King’s College did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Higher Ed.

