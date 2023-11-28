You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Northeast Iowa Community College has fired President Herbert Riedel over “performance-related” concerns, according to a statement on the college’s website. But Riedel, in a statement sent to local media outlets, has promised to “vigorously” contest his termination.

“As a lifetime academic and higher education professional with a distinguished 38-year career that includes a previous successful 10-year college presidency, it troubles me that aspersions are cast on my character and competence in a manner that can only be described as vindictive—and likely motivated by political differences,” Riedel said in a statement to The Telegraph Herald, a local newspaper. “It is my desire to … be reinstated to continue the good work we were well on the way to accomplishing by building a team of exceptional leaders for the college.”

NICC has declined to comment on the reason for the termination, noting it is a personnel matter.

But Riedel, who was placed on leave for unclear reasons in early October, has accused Board of Trustees chair Jim Anderson of interfering in personnel matters and in the college’s daily operations, alleging Anderson attempted to micromanage his presidency. Riedel has also made vague accusations about potentially illegal behavior and noted he has filed a complaint related to the board with NICC’s accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.

Most Popular

Next Story

A photo illustration including a photo of Kendrick Morales and a quote from the Academic Freedom Alliance saying "Notably, student grades in Professor Morales's classes were altered by the senior administration without notice or consultation with Professor Morales."
Faculty Issues Academic Freedom
Professor Says Spelman Raised Students’ Grades, Fired Him

Former tenure-track faculty member says the college inflated students’ grades and axed him after he complained.

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Trustees & Regents Executive Leadership Accreditation

More from Quick Takes

A collection of human cut-out paper figures of varying colors and genders placed flat against a blue background, illustrating the concept of diversity.
Opinion
Views
Transparency Is First Step Toward More Diversity in Leadership

Colleges should be required to report demographic data for presidents, provosts, deans, department chairs and trustee

Photo illustration of University Arizona's campus and UA president Robert Robbins
Business Financial Health
University of Arizona Miscalculated by Millions

UA has much less cash on hand than the Board of Regents requires.

A photo illustration of New College of Florida's business plan
Governance Executive Leadership
New College of Florida Seeks $400M for Conservative Transformation

The high-priced business plan emphasizes new facilities and academic programs, as well as athletics.