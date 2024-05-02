You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Last month, I read two nonfiction books and one novel on climate change:

On the Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America by Abrahm Lustgarten

Before It’s Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small Town America by Jonathan Vigliotti

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Vigil Harbor: A Novel by Julia Glass

If any person deserves a cut of what I paid to purchase these books, it would be Bryan Alexander.

Bryan’s book, Universities on Fire: Higher Education in the Climate Crisis, has changed what I read and how I think.

Rather than do what I usually do in this space, which is an attempt to relate my latest climate crisis read to Universities on Fire (and implore you to read and discuss Bryan’s book on your campus), I’d like to change it up.

For today, I’d like to share the list of books (both nonfiction and fiction) on climate change that I’ve read and reviewed over the past couple of years.

After perusing this list (and my reviews), I’m hoping you'll contact me with other book recommendations.

Let’s call this a Universities on Fire—inspired reading list:

Nonfiction:

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant

The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World by Jeff Goodell

The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet by Jeff Goodell

The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration by Jake Bittle

Disposable City: Miami’s Future on the Shores of Climate Catastrophe by Mario Alejandro Ariza

The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters by Juliette Kayyem

The Last Resort: A Chronicle of Paradise, Profit, and Peril at the Beach by Sarah Stodola

How Infrastructure Works: Inside the Systems That Shape Our World by Deb Chachra

Fiction:

The Deluge by Stephen Markley

Blue Skies: A Novel by T. C. Boyle

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson