70 Arrests at Ohio U as Anti-Trump Protests Spread

Protests against President Trump's ban on those from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the United States have spread from airports to college campuses. At Ohio University Wednesday, about 70 protesters were arrested when they refused to leave a sit-in in a university building, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The students were not only protesting Trump's policies but said that the university was not doing enough to fight them.

Among the many campus-based protests in recent days were events at American, Chapman and Rutgers Universities.