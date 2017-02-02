Title
70 Arrests at Ohio U as Anti-Trump Protests Spread
February 2, 2017
Protests against President Trump's ban on those from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the United States have spread from airports to college campuses. At Ohio University Wednesday, about 70 protesters were arrested when they refused to leave a sit-in in a university building, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The students were not only protesting Trump's policies but said that the university was not doing enough to fight them.
Among the many campus-based protests in recent days were events at American, Chapman and Rutgers Universities.
