President of Ecclesia College Is Indicted

A federal grand jury has indicted Oren Paris III, president of Ecclesia College, a former Arkansas state senator and a consultant on multiple charges of mail and wire fraud. The allegations center on reports that Paris sought support from legislators through inappropriate means for them to provide state funds to the college, a Christian institution in Arkansas. The indictment is against Paris, not the college.

The college's board posted a statement to the Ecclesia Facebook page Thursday in which it said that it was confident that Paris has acted "with absolute integrity and always with the best interest" of the college. The statement also called Paris "a godly leader." Further, the statement said that board members were in unanimous agreement that Paris should continue as president.