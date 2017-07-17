Title

Deal Keeps Open McDaniel's Hungary Campus

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 17, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Maryland state and Hungarian governments signed an agreement Friday that will allow McDaniel College’s campus in Budapest to stay open after the April passage of a new Hungarian law on foreign branch campuses, The Baltimore Sun reported. Passage of the law has been widely seen as an attack by Hungary’s right-wing government on Central European University, an American-accredited institution that was founded by financier George Soros. The law among other things requires an agreement between the governments of Hungary and that of the home state or nation for any foreign branch campus and stipulates that foreign universities must have campuses in their home countries, which McDaniel does and CEU does not.

Hungary continues to negotiate about the status of two different universities with the states of Massachusetts and New York, the latter being where CEU is chartered. The Sun reported that the Maryland Higher Education Commission did not provide a copy of the agreement Friday.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Unruly Hearts to Open Minds
Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?
‘Game of Thrones’ Among the Medievalists

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Happens If Higher Ed Collapses?
Should Journals Be Responsible for Reproducibility?
Suggestions for Research
Perfect 768 Page Summer Vacation Book: 'The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.'
Introducing 'Rethinking Research'
The Education Writer Gospel of 'Academically Adrift'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top