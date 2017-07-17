Deal Keeps Open McDaniel's Hungary Campus

The Maryland state and Hungarian governments signed an agreement Friday that will allow McDaniel College’s campus in Budapest to stay open after the April passage of a new Hungarian law on foreign branch campuses, The Baltimore Sun reported. Passage of the law has been widely seen as an attack by Hungary’s right-wing government on Central European University, an American-accredited institution that was founded by financier George Soros. The law among other things requires an agreement between the governments of Hungary and that of the home state or nation for any foreign branch campus and stipulates that foreign universities must have campuses in their home countries, which McDaniel does and CEU does not.

Hungary continues to negotiate about the status of two different universities with the states of Massachusetts and New York, the latter being where CEU is chartered. The Sun reported that the Maryland Higher Education Commission did not provide a copy of the agreement Friday.