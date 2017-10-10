search
Title
Academic Minute: Early Birds, Night Owls and Decision Making
October 10, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Krista Ingram, associate professor of biology at Colgate University, examines how when you go to sleep or wake up can affect your decision-making process throughout the day. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
