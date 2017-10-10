Amid Protest, Speech Called Off at Texas Southern

Texas Southern University on Monday called off a lecture by a conservative state legislator amid protests of the event, The Dallas Morning News reported. The university said that the event was not properly registered. Organizers of the event disputed this. The state legislator, Briscoe Cain, was there to give the lecture, and he said the event was called off because the university wasn't willing to do anything about the students who were shouting as he was to have started speaking.

Video posted by a report for KHOU News shows students shouting, "When a racist comes to town, shut it down" and "No hate anywhere. You don't get a platform here."