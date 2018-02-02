Print This

Tennessee Bill Would Ban Fraternities, Sororities

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
February 2, 2018
A new Tennessee bill would ban fraternities and sororities at the state's public institutions.

Officially, it would forbid Greek chapters, other than professional fraternities and honors societies, from being associated with a university.

With high-profile hazing cases prompting outrage across the country, some have pitched doing away with Greek life. The sponsor of the bill in the lower chamber of the Tennessee General Assembly is a Democrat, State Representative John J. DeBerry, Jr. The bill does not yet have a sponsor in the Senate.

