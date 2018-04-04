Title
Academic Minute: Operating Room Design and Patient Care
April 4, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Anjali Joseph, professor of architecture at Clemson University, discusses how the design of the operating room could help your surgeon perform their job at the most crucial moments. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
