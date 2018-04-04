Relevance and Perceptions of Higher Education

People are much more likely to have positive perceptions about the value and quality of their college experience when they feel their college courses are relevant to their work and daily lives, according to the results of a survey conducted by Strada Education Network and Gallup.

The survey, which is part of a broader series from the two groups, included a nationally representative sample of 78,000 adults who were employed and had taken at least some college courses. It found that respondents who had a positive feeling about the relevance of their college courses were 63 percentage points more likely to strongly agree that their education was worth the cost. They also were 50 percentage points more likely to strongly agree that they received a high-quality education.

“The clarity and strength of these findings tell us that career relevance of courses and experiences is a key driver of consumer assessments of the quality and value of their education,” Brandon Busteed, executive director of education and work-force development at Gallup, said in a written statement.