Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Visioneers and Venturers

By

Doug Lederman
June 6, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Robert Edgell, associate professor of technology management at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, explores how the humanities disciplines rely on the same core principles. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Defending Free Speech
Ready, Aim, FIRE!
Campus Politics and the English Language

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

To Pundits Who Proclaim That College Isn’t Worth It
A Traditional Ph.D. Does Not an Instructional Designer Make
Using Your Phone (or Watch) as Your Student ID
Summer Work and Summer Rest
Higher Education's Holistic Value: The Triple Helix
So Long, SAT Essay. Don't Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top