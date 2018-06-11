Print This

Dude, Women Also Know History

Colleen Flaherty
June 11, 2018
Making excuses for all-male conference panels (or citations or syllabi) just got harder. Inspired by the work of Women Also Know Stuff, an awareness campaign about the work of female political scientists, female historians recently launched Woman Also Know History. “By promoting and supporting the work of women historians, we offer a concrete way to address explicit and implicit gender bias in public and professional perceptions of historical expertise,” the group says on its searchable website, womenalsoknowhistory.com. A related social media campaign, #womenalsoknowhistory, “raises awareness of female historians, their contributions to historical knowledge, and their roles as public intellectuals.”

