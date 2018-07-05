Print This

Cheer Coach on Leave Over 'Insensitive' Remarks

Scott Jaschik
July 5, 2018
The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has placed Joy M. Postell-Gee, a longtime cheerleading coach, on leave amid reports of racially and ethnically "insensitive" remarks, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The exact remarks are not known, and Postell-Gee did not respond to a request for comment. But records obtained by the newspaper indicate a series of complaints about her, and that she was previously suspended and then permitted to return to work.

  • University of Tennessee-Knoxville

