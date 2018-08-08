Print This

Academic Minute: Meaningful Transparency

Doug Lederman
August 8, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Robert Edgell, associate professor of technology management at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, discusses the different types of transparency and which are most helpful to organizations. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

