Print This

Title

An Accidental Loyalty Oath?

By

Scott Jaschik
August 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

A candidate for a teaching job at Lanier Technical College, in Georgia, was surprised that the packet of forms he received to fill out included a pledge that he is not a member of the Communist Party, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. The man contacted the American Civil Liberties Union, which wrote to the college to express shock that a loyalty oath was being used in this way. The college says that the form was included by accident and is not currently being used.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why the AAUP Opposes Both Boycotts and Restrictions on Their Supporters
Lessons Learned From a College Merger
College Readiness Courses
and Work-Force Development

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Do Elite Universities' New Credentials Threaten Regional Colleges?
Clarity and Sophistication
I Read This One Completely Differently
Turning a College President Into a Thought Leader
Book Review: 'Mary’s Monster: Love, Madness, and How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein'
Why Academics Gather on Each Other's Campuses In Summer

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top