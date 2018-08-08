Community College Board Ends President's Contract

The Garden City Community College Board of Trustees terminated President Herbert Swender's contract Monday after months of sexual harassment and intimidation accusations against him by faculty members.

Swender will become a consultant to the college through the end of the year as part of an agreement he reached with the board, according to The Garden City Telegram. Under the termination and consulting agreement, Swender will continue to receive his current salary and benefits, including family health and dental insurance, a vehicle, and a golf club membership. Swender will also receive a lump sum of $278,600, which is the value of one year of his $157,090 salary and other benefits.

The college's Faculty Senate presented a report to the board in May detailing bullying, intimidation, sexual harassment and retaliation allegations against Swender. Swender called the report "inaccurate." The faculty also expressed concern about Swender leading the college next year when the Higher Learning Commission is to review the school's status for reaccreditation.

Swender's three-year contract was renewed July 1 and stipulated that it could only be terminated through mutual agreement, medical issues, death, resignation or cause.