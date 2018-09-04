Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Lead in Soil

By

Doug Lederman
September 4, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Franziska Landes, graduate student in earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University, warns that danger can be just below kids' feet as they play in the dirt. And if you missed Monday's Academic Minute, on water purification, check it out here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Escaping Westworld
Wrinkles in Time
Medieval Studies Since Charlottesville

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Last First Day
Is NYTimes Correct That College Students Don't Read Books?
Labor and Digital Tracking

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top