Ex-Dean in Nassar Case Sentenced to Year in Jail

By

Doug Lederman
August 8, 2019
A former Michigan State University dean who supervised Larry Nassar has been sentenced to a jail term of a year, the Lansing State Journal reported. William Strampel was dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, a role in which he oversaw the work of the former team doctor found guilty last year of serial sexual abuse.

A jury found Strampel guilty in June of willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office.

