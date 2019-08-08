Title
Ex-Dean in Nassar Case Sentenced to Year in Jail
A former Michigan State University dean who supervised Larry Nassar has been sentenced to a jail term of a year, the Lansing State Journal reported. William Strampel was dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, a role in which he oversaw the work of the former team doctor found guilty last year of serial sexual abuse.
A jury found Strampel guilty in June of willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office.
