Johns Hopkins to Pay $14M to Settle Pension Lawsuit

Doug Lederman
August 8, 2019
Johns Hopkins University has become the latest research university to reach a multimillion-dollar settlement with current and former employees who sued it for mismanaging their pension funds, Pensions and Investments reported. The university, while admitting no wrongdoing, has agreed to pay $14 million to settle the claims, more than any other institution but Vanderbilt University, the trade publication reported. The university also agreed to make changes in how it manages its pension plans. A spokeswoman said the settlement "avoids the expense and distraction of prolonged litigation."

A law firm sued a group of private research universities in 2016, and most of them have settled.

