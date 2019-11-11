In Break With Precedent, No Professors on Wisconsin Presidential Search

In a break with precedent, no faculty or academic staff have been appointed to the search committee for the University of Wisconsin system president, Madison.com reported. Faculty members and academic staff members have served on the committees that led the searches for the last three system presidents.

The president of the UW Board of Regents defended the search committee, saying, “We’re very focused on making sure faculty, staff, students have tremendous engagement in this process … I think this is a very thoughtful committee that represents faculty, students, staff and regents … We’re very proud of the credentials and commitment that people have made to serve on this committee.”