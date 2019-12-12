Wesley College Asks for State Funding

Wesley College in Delaware, a small private liberal arts institution, is asking for state funding for the third time this year.

The college requested $3.2 million on Friday, according to the Associated Press. The request comes after officials approved $2 million from a state fund and after Wesley was allowed to use over $1 million in renovation funding for operations.

Wesley is struggling with declining enrollment and revenue, and the U.S. Department of Education placed the college on its heightened cash monitoring list earlier this year over concerns about its financial responsibility.