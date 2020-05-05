Title
More Than 600 Colleges Have Space
More than 600 colleges appear on the College Openings Update, published by the National Association for College Admission Counseling. That means they have space for students in the fall.
NACAC publishes the list in early May and then publishes updates later in the summer. Last year, 419 colleges participated in the May list; a few years ago, the number was less than 300.
While the list is not a pure survey -- different colleges respond in different years -- it's another indication that this year will be challenging for many colleges.
