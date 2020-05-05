Title
Students Enrolled Part-Time Are More Likely to Stop Out
Students who attend college part-time are much more likely to drop out without earning a credential, according to a new report.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center analyzed six-year completion rates for students who attended college part-time and full-time, beginning in the fall of 2013. It included those who enrolled at four-year and two-year institutions.
Researchers found that part-time students stopped out of college at about twice the rate of full-time students.
“With colleges and students under enormous stress because of COVID-19, it’s important for institutions and learners to keep in mind the unique challenges and needs of part-time students, even in normal times, to persist and graduate,” Doug Shapiro, executive director of the center, said in a news release.
One in four part-time students left in their first year, according to the report. A little more than 20 percent of those students had earned a credential by the end of the fourth year.
The six-year graduation rate for part-time students was about 34 percent, roughly one percentage point higher than those in the 2012 cohort. Between the 2009 and 2013 cohorts, the six-year stop-out rate increased for part-time students by more than five percentage points, but it decreased for full-time students.
Meanwhile, 45 percent of full-time students completed a credential by the end of the fourth year. About 65 percent graduated by the end of the sixth year.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Professors at Ohio U say faculty cuts can't just be blamed on COVID-19
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
More Than 600 Colleges Have Space
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Princeton to Wait Until July to Decide on Reopening for Undergrads
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!