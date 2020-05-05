Print

Title

Students Enrolled Part-Time Are More Likely to Stop Out

By

Madeline St. Amour
May 5, 2020
Comments
 
 

Students who attend college part-time are much more likely to drop out without earning a credential, according to a new report.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center analyzed six-year completion rates for students who attended college part-time and full-time, beginning in the fall of 2013. It included those who enrolled at four-year and two-year institutions.

Researchers found that part-time students stopped out of college at about twice the rate of full-time students.

“With colleges and students under enormous stress because of COVID-19, it’s important for institutions and learners to keep in mind the unique challenges and needs of part-time students, even in normal times, to persist and graduate,” Doug Shapiro, executive director of the center, said in a news release.

One in four part-time students left in their first year, according to the report. A little more than 20 percent of those students had earned a credential by the end of the fourth year.

The six-year graduation rate for part-time students was about 34 percent, roughly one percentage point higher than those in the 2012 cohort. Between the 2009 and 2013 cohorts, the six-year stop-out rate increased for part-time students by more than five percentage points, but it decreased for full-time students.

Meanwhile, 45 percent of full-time students completed a credential by the end of the fourth year. About 65 percent graduated by the end of the sixth year.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Continuing Danger of Academic Espionage
More Than a Lifeline
How to Help Students and Survive

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Higher Education Can Learn From the NFL Draft
Some Early Indicators
Fall Scenario #9: A Block Plan
"Should I Start College?"
Can Universities Finally Learn to Share Before Facebook Does It for Us?
“The University”

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Professors at Ohio U say faculty cuts can't just be blamed on COVID-19

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

15 Fall Scenarios

More Than 600 Colleges Have Space

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Princeton to Wait Until July to Decide on Reopening for Undergrads

How will pass/fail affect students' future?

Back to Top