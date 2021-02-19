Title
James Kvaal Nominated for Under Secretary of Education
President Biden on Friday nominated James Kvaal to be under secretary of education. In that role, he is expected to focus on higher education. Kvaal is the president of the Institute for College Access & Success, which advocates on behalf of students for access, affordability and equity in higher education. He previously served as the deputy domestic policy adviser in the Obama-Biden White House, where he worked on issues related to economic opportunity and education. His work on higher education included initiatives to make college tuition more affordable, protect students from unaffordable loans and help more students graduate from college.
A full story will appear on Monday.
